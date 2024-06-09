Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Sells 90,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 37,149,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,939,452. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 194.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,374,894 shares of company stock worth $413,597,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

