Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 4.6% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $571.45. The stock had a trading volume of 423,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,630. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

