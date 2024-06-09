Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $253.23 million and $2.97 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00046671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,122,386,174 coins and its circulating supply is 866,339,987 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

