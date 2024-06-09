Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Position Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,568 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,422,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.45.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.56. 449,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.67 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.26.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

