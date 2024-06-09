Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

MC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -284.74 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Moelis & Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 56.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,268,000 after buying an additional 105,715 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

