MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. decreased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MTG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.94. 956,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

