Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Trimmed by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,344 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $60,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $492.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,380,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.88 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.33, for a total value of $268,606.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,819,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,890 shares of company stock worth $297,429,900 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

