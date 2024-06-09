Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,335 shares during the period. Merchants Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.38% of Merchants Bancorp worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

MBIN stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 451,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $48.68.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $355.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

