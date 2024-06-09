McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCK traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $586.90. The stock had a trading volume of 541,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $545.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $383.82 and a 12-month high of $591.80.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock worth $15,699,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

