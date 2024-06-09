McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $138,880,000 after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $256.21 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

