Maverick Protocol Trading Down 1.3% This Week (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $130.41 million and approximately $11.57 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.41379681 USD and is down -4.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $11,556,912.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

