Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612,437 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,451,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,813,546,000 after purchasing an additional 477,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. 8,799,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,565,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.63.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

