Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 3,901.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 476,160 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises approximately 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.12% of Lyft worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Lyft by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

LYFT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,498,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

