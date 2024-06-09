Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $338.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $395.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.74.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.82. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $293.03 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

