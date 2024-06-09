Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $425.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $405.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

LULU stock opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.82. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $293.03 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

