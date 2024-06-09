Lululemon Athletica Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.36 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

