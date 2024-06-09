Loop Capital Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $115.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

