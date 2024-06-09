Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,356 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,211,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,536,422 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.79. 1,664,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,489. The company has a market cap of $418.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
