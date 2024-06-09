Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,841,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $11.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,813.09. The stock had a trading volume of 161,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,579.36 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,641.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,546.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

