Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,194,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,317,000 after acquiring an additional 421,668 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 6,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $175.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,716,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,425,018. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

