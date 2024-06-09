Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $19.03 Million Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSM. Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

WSM stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.52. 889,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.89 and a 12 month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,539,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,258 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

