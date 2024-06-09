Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.0% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MTD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,438.58. The company had a trading volume of 140,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,143. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,348.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,256.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

