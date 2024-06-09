Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,347 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 675.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,958,000 after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.47. 796,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.