Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 95.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $4,608,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.10. The stock had a trading volume of 286,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.