Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.32 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00001900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $188.54 million and $1.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000822 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001274 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

