LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.15 price target for the company.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

