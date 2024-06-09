Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 1,662 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.81. The company had a trading volume of 136,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.32. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.