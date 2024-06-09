Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Acquires 2,476 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the quarter. Steel Dynamics makes up approximately 1.6% of Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,762,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 514,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.2 %

STLD stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.64. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

