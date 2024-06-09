LimeWire (LMWR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.74 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $111.93 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,935,388 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 286,935,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.44490727 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,083,565.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

