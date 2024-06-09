Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

