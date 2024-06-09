Kwang Hooi Tan Sells 12,626 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $410,723.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kwang Hooi Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $231,257.87.

Flex stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 5.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Flex by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

