Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:KRO opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

