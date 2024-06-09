Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $75.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $74.90.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

