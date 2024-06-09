Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,716 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,804 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kinross Gold worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of KGC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. 18,006,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,379,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

