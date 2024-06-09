Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $360.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE KAI opened at $272.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.75. Kadant has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kadant will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,693 shares of company stock worth $827,513 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

