JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $89.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.64.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $91.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,686,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,835,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after buying an additional 40,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

