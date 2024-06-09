JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $164.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

