Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$26.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.31.

Shares of LB opened at C$24.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.72. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.81 and a 12 month high of C$48.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

