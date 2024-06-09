Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$15.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.
Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of C$166.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$467,422.56. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total transaction of C$205,294.58. Insiders have sold a total of 134,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,641 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
