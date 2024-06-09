Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 516,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

