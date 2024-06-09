James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

James River Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. James River Group has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect James River Group to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $201.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of James River Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

