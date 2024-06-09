iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 4.9% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,899. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

