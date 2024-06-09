iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.04. 37,626,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,365,298. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

