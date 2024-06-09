iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is XML Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after buying an additional 660,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.93. 2,556,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

