iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $536.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $539.62. The company has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

