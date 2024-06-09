iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,296,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,155,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,260,297. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

