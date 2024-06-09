iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 301.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 224,923 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,240,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,649,637. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.38. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3083 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

