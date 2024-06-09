iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Numis Securities upgraded shares of iomart Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.37) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 143 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The firm has a market cap of £160.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,383.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.99. iomart Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.60 ($2.48).

iomart Group plc engages in the provision of cloud hosting and managed services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The Cloud Services segment offers managed cloud computing facilities and services, such as colocation data centre and disaster recovery services through a network of owned data centres, to the larger SME and corporate markets.

