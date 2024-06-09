Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direct Digital by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direct Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Direct Digital Trading Down 9.5 %
Direct Digital stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 148,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Direct Digital Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
