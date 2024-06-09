Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Direct Digital by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direct Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 4.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Digital stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 148,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 48.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

