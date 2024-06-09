Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 49.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,485. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

